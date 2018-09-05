Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson &amp; Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 5:47 pm

Beyonce Celebrates Her Birthday in Italy With Jay Z!

Beyonce Celebrates Her Birthday in Italy With Jay Z!

Beyonce is celebrating her B-Day with Jay Z!

The newly 37-year-old pop superstar, who just celebrated her big day on September 4, was seen arriving at Hotel Cala di Volpe on Wednesday (September 4) in Sardinia, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyonce Knowles

The couple enjoyed lunch together at the hotel while on vacation in Porto Cervo, and looked like they had a nice and relaxing getaway. They were also seen snapping cute pictures of each other during a boat ride!

Beyonce looked absolutely beautiful in a long floral dress, sunhat and large glasses as she made her way out for the day. Happy birthday, Bey!
Just Jared on Facebook
beyonce knowles jay z italy september 2018 01
beyonce knowles jay z italy september 2018 02
beyonce knowles jay z italy september 2018 03
beyonce knowles jay z italy september 2018 04
beyonce knowles jay z italy september 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Jay Z

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • President Trump slams Nike over their new Colin Kaepernick ad - TMZ
  • Keith Powers has landed his first post-Famous in Love role - Just Jared Jr
  • Geoffrey Owens speaks out over Trader Joe's job- TooFab
  • Fans weigh in on the new The Bachelor pick - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This YouTuber is celebrating nine million subscribers - Just Jared Jr