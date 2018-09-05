Beyonce Celebrates Her Birthday in Italy With Jay Z!

Beyonce is celebrating her B-Day with Jay Z!

The newly 37-year-old pop superstar, who just celebrated her big day on September 4, was seen arriving at Hotel Cala di Volpe on Wednesday (September 4) in Sardinia, Italy.

The couple enjoyed lunch together at the hotel while on vacation in Porto Cervo, and looked like they had a nice and relaxing getaway. They were also seen snapping cute pictures of each other during a boat ride!

Beyonce looked absolutely beautiful in a long floral dress, sunhat and large glasses as she made her way out for the day. Happy birthday, Bey!