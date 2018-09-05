Prince Charles Meets Benedict Cumberbatch at Arts Event in London

Prince Charles meets Benedict Cumberbatch at an event at Royal Albert Hall to discuss the arts and creativity in schools on Wednesday (September 5) in London, England.

The day was attended by numerous British artists, performers, and prominent industry individuals including Kate Winslet (not pictured), Andrew Lloyd Webber, Myleene Klass, and more.

“The arts are vital. So, of course, are engineering skills and all these things, but we mustn’t see things in separate compartments, so I hope that as a result of everybody coming together today, we might be able to understand the need we have in this country to ensure these things are joined up and operating in harmony,” Prince Charles reportedly said at the event.