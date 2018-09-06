Top Stories
Thu, 06 September 2018 at 10:51 am

Sam Claflin Brings 'The Nightingale' to Venice with Aisling Franciosi

Sam Claflin and Aisling Franciosi step out for The Nightingale photo call during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Casino on Thursday (September 6) in Venice, Italy.

The co-star were joined at the event by their cast mate Baykali Ganambarr.

Stay tuned for photos from the premiere, set to take place later today. The Venice Film Festival is wrapping up soon and will end on September 8.

Check out the photos from the Venice photo call below…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aisling Franciosi, Baykali Ganambarr, Sam Claflin

