Leonardo DiCaprio Heads Out After Partying in New York City

Leonardo DiCaprio is heading out after a fun night out!

The 43-year-old actor and entrepreneur stepped out of Up & Down after partying at 1Oak early on Friday morning (September 7) in New York City.

Leo kept it casual as he stepped out of the NYC hot spot.

Earlier in the day on Thursday (September 6), he was spotted heading around town for a stroll with pal Jonah Hill. The two starred together in the hit 2013 movie The Wolf of Wall Street.