Olivia Munn Premieres 'The Predator' at TIFF After Speaking Out Against Sex Offender Cast Member

Olivia Munn is bringing The Predator to the Toronto International Film Festival after speaking out about a registered sex offender who was cast in the film.

The 38-year-old actress stepped out at the premiere on Thursday evening (September 6) at Ryerson Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

She was joined by her co-stars Augusto Aguilera, Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Jane, Boyd Holbrook, Jake Busey and Trevante Rhodes.

After releasing a statement condemning the actor being cast in the film, Olivia explained why she is continuing to do press for the film.

“I’m contractually obligated. And from what I’m experiencing, I think they’d prefer I not show up. It would make everyone breathe easier. Also, I worked really hard on this film, as did the rest of the cast and crew. Now that the scene is deleted I think audiences will love it,” Olivia wrote on her Twitter.

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Jonathan Simkhai dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes and carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch. She is also wearing Sara Weinstock, EF Collection and Anita Ko necklaces, Sara Weinstock, Melinda Maria and APM Monaco rings and Dana Rebecca earrings.