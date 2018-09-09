Amber Heard & Carey Mulligan Have a Night Out at TIFF's HFPA Party

Amber Heard stops by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle Party during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival held at the Four Seasons Hotel on Saturday night (September 8) in Toronto, Canada.

Also seen walking the red carpet that evening was Carey Mulligan, who posed alongside her Wildlife director Paul Dano, Sofia Boutella, Jena Malone, Abbie Cornish, Tika Sumpter, and Sarah Gadon.

The Toronto Film Festival just kicked off a few days ago and will continue into next weekend. Stay tuned for all the photos from celeb premieres, parties, and more.