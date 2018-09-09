Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates What Goes Around Comes Around's Anniversary

Emily Ratajkowski strikes a pose on the red carpet at the What Goes Around Comes Around 25th Anniversary Party held at Gitano on Saturday night (September 8) in New York City.

While at the event, the 27-year-old model and actress posed with What Goes Around Comes Around’s Madeline Dinda and Gerard Maione, and others. Luka Sabbat was also seen mingling at the event celebrating the authentic luxury store specializing in vintage accessories and apparel.

If you missed it, be sure to check out the trailer for Emily‘s new film, Cruise, which will hit theaters later this month!