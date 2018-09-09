Top Stories
Ariana Grande Posts Tribute for Mac Miller After His Death

Ariana Grande Posts Tribute for Mac Miller After His Death

Ansel Elgort Debuts His New Blond Hair During NYFW - See the Photos!

Ansel Elgort Debuts His New Blond Hair During NYFW - See the Photos!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 8:45 am

Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates What Goes Around Comes Around's Anniversary

Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates What Goes Around Comes Around's Anniversary

Emily Ratajkowski strikes a pose on the red carpet at the What Goes Around Comes Around 25th Anniversary Party held at Gitano on Saturday night (September 8) in New York City.

While at the event, the 27-year-old model and actress posed with What Goes Around Comes Around’s Madeline Dinda and Gerard Maione, and others. Luka Sabbat was also seen mingling at the event celebrating the authentic luxury store specializing in vintage accessories and apparel.

If you missed it, be sure to check out the trailer for Emily‘s new film, Cruise, which will hit theaters later this month!
Just Jared on Facebook
emily ratajkowski what goes around anniversary 01
emily ratajkowski what goes around anniversary 02
emily ratajkowski what goes around anniversary 03
emily ratajkowski what goes around anniversary 04
emily ratajkowski what goes around anniversary 05
emily ratajkowski what goes around anniversary 06
emily ratajkowski what goes around anniversary 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Emily Ratajkowski, Luka Sabbat

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr
  • Michiru

    A model… who doesn’t walk in any shows or actually model…

  • malinka0993

    O︂o︂oo︂au︂︂h︂ D︂u︂d︂e︂s︂ ! Th︂︂e L︂i︂︂st w︂i︂t︂︂h N︂a︂k︂e︂d-︂W︂o︂m︂e︂ns f︂r︂o︂m y︂o︂u︂︂r C︂i︂︂t︂y ︂w︂a︂s p︂ub︂l︂i︂s︂he︂d
    H︂e︂r︂e︂e︂ ̩︂️︂on : t︂u︂4︂a︂.︂m︂e︂︂/︂a︂l︂b︂u︂m︂5︂9︂︂2︂0︂︂0︂8 ❤️

  • xanarssah

    T︂ha︂n︂k︂s︂s︂ ︂B︂r︂o︂t︂h︂a︂︂!! I︂’︂v︂e fo︂u︂n︂︂d th︂er︂e︂ m︂︂y Te︂ac︂h︂e︂︂r N︂a︂k︂e︂︂d ! m︂w︂a︂h︂a︂h︂h︂