Shakira Takes a Trip to Disneyland & Meets Miguel from 'Coco'

Shakira poses with a puppet version of the character Miguel from the Disney/Pixar movie Coco during a trip to Disneyland on Sunday (September 9) in Anaheim, Calif.

The 41-year-old singer took a break from her world tour to spend the day at the park with her family. Shakira donned Dia de Los Muertos-inspired Minnie Ears for the photo.

Miguel serenades Disney California Adventure guests daily at Plaza de la Familia during “A Musical Celebration of Coco.”

