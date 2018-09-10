Top Stories
Mon, 10 September 2018 at 3:22 pm

Shakira Takes a Trip to Disneyland & Meets Miguel from 'Coco'

Shakira Takes a Trip to Disneyland & Meets Miguel from 'Coco'

Shakira poses with a puppet version of the character Miguel from the Disney/Pixar movie Coco during a trip to Disneyland on Sunday (September 9) in Anaheim, Calif.

The 41-year-old singer took a break from her world tour to spend the day at the park with her family. Shakira donned Dia de Los Muertos-inspired Minnie Ears for the photo.

Miguel serenades Disney California Adventure guests daily at Plaza de la Familia during “A Musical Celebration of Coco.”

Make sure to see some awesome photos from the El Dorado tour!
Just Jared on Facebook
shakira takes a trip to disneyland 01
shakira takes a trip to disneyland 02

Photos: Joshua Sudock
Posted to: Shakira

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr