Top Stories
Is Fan Bingbing Missing? Chinese Actress Hasn't Been Seen in Months

Is Fan Bingbing Missing? Chinese Actress Hasn't Been Seen in Months

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Split Up?

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Split Up?

Andrew Garfield Has a New Girlfriend!

Andrew Garfield Has a New Girlfriend!

Wed, 12 September 2018 at 12:54 am

Amber Heard Holds Handmade Sign Encouraging Fans to Vote!

Amber Heard Holds Handmade Sign Encouraging Fans to Vote!

Amber Heard knows how important the upcoming elections are and she’s encouraging her fans to let their voices be heard by voting on Thursday!

The 32-year-old actress held a handmade sign while walking around town on Tuesday (September 11) in New York City.

The New York State primary elections are happening on Thursday the 13th. Cynthia Nixon and Andrew Cuomo are facing off in the primary to receive the Democratic nomination for the gubernatorial race.

Amber‘s friend also held a sign saying “Stop Kavanaugh,” referring to Trump‘s nomination for Supreme Court Justice.

Just Jared on Facebook
amber heard encourages people to vote on thursday 01
amber heard encourages people to vote on thursday 02
amber heard encourages people to vote on thursday 03
amber heard encourages people to vote on thursday 04
amber heard encourages people to vote on thursday 05
amber heard encourages people to vote on thursday 06
amber heard encourages people to vote on thursday 07
amber heard encourages people to vote on thursday 08

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Backgrid
Posted to: Amber Heard

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B doesn't regret her brawl with Nicki Minaj - TMZ
  • Find out who won So You Think You Can Dance - Just Jared Jr
  • Brandon and Leah Jenner are splitting after six years of marriage - TooFab
  • Olivia Munn hasn't heard from Predator Shane Black director following the casting controversy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez revealed the inspiration behind her new Coach collection- Just Jared Jr