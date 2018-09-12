Amber Heard Holds Handmade Sign Encouraging Fans to Vote!

Amber Heard knows how important the upcoming elections are and she’s encouraging her fans to let their voices be heard by voting on Thursday!

The 32-year-old actress held a handmade sign while walking around town on Tuesday (September 11) in New York City.

The New York State primary elections are happening on Thursday the 13th. Cynthia Nixon and Andrew Cuomo are facing off in the primary to receive the Democratic nomination for the gubernatorial race.

Amber‘s friend also held a sign saying “Stop Kavanaugh,” referring to Trump‘s nomination for Supreme Court Justice.