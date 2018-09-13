Top Stories
Thu, 13 September 2018 at 8:20 pm

Sean Penn Puts Ripped Body on Display While Surfing

Sean Penn Puts Ripped Body on Display While Surfing

Sean Penn goes shirtless and shows off his ripped physique while carrying his surfboard back to his car on Thursday (September 13) in Malibu, Calif.

The 58-year-old actor caught some waves that day with his friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

You can next see Sean in the upcoming Hulu series The First, while will debut on the streaming service this Friday (September 14). All of the episodes will be made available at once!

The First follows the first human mission to Mars and also stars Natascha McElhone.
Photos: Backgrid
Sean Penn, Shirtless

