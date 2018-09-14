Top Stories
Are Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Married? She Just Said...

Listen to Eminem's Diss Track About Machine Gun Kelly, 'Killshot'

Eva Mendes Makes Rare Appearance for New York & Company Fashion Show!

Frank Ocean is Reportedly Not Happy with Travis Scott

Fri, 14 September 2018 at 3:06 pm

Eminem's 'Killshot' Stream & Lyrics - Rapper Drops Machine Gun Kelly Diss Track

Eminem is firing back at Machine Gun Kelly in a brand new diss track called “Killshot.”

The artwork for the song features MGK‘s face as the target of a gun with a smiley face bullseye right on his forehead and X’s over his eye.

The feud started after Eminem targeted MGK on the song “No Alike” on his new album Kamikaze. The young rapper then responded with the diss track “Rap Devil.”

Now, Eminem has released his response.

“Younger me? No, you’re the whack me / It’s funny, but so true / I’d rather be 80 year old me than 20 year old you,” Em says on the song.

Listen below and check out all the lyrics inside!

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song…

Read the lyrics below!
