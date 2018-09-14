Eminem's 'Killshot' Stream & Lyrics - Rapper Drops Machine Gun Kelly Diss Track

Eminem is firing back at Machine Gun Kelly in a brand new diss track called “Killshot.”

The artwork for the song features MGK‘s face as the target of a gun with a smiley face bullseye right on his forehead and X’s over his eye.

The feud started after Eminem targeted MGK on the song “No Alike” on his new album Kamikaze. The young rapper then responded with the diss track “Rap Devil.”

Now, Eminem has released his response.

“Younger me? No, you’re the whack me / It’s funny, but so true / I’d rather be 80 year old me than 20 year old you,” Em says on the song.

