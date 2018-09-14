Top Stories
Fri, 14 September 2018 at 11:18 pm

Jessica Chastain Celebrates 'Ralph Lauren' Launch in London!

Jessica Chastain Celebrates 'Ralph Lauren' Launch in London!

Jessica Chastain shimmered at Ralph Lauren‘s Woman launch party!

The 41-year-old actress helped host the event for the new perfume on Friday (September 14) at Isabel in London, England.

Jessica looked so glam in a blue sequined blazer paired with matching pants.

After the event, Jessica took to her Instagram to share a funny photo carrying an extra large bottle of the perfume.

“What’s my carry-on allowance? @ralphlauren #WomanAboveAll,” Jessica captioned the pic.

Check it out below…
Photos: Getty, WENN
