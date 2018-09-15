Top Stories
Sat, 15 September 2018 at 2:22 pm

Cindy Crawford Honored at Daytime Hollywood Beauty Awards

Cindy Crawford Honored at Daytime Hollywood Beauty Awards

Cindy Crawford is honored on stage at the 2018 Daytime Hollywood Beauty Awards at Avalon on Friday (September 14) in Los Angeles.

The 52-year-old supermodel was recognized with the Brand of the Year award for her company Meaningful Beauty.

Also seen at the event were Tara Reid, James Maslow, and Meagan Good.

FYI: Meagan is wearing a Naked Wardrobe dress, Chloe Goslin shoes, Melinda Maria jewels earrings with a Kat Kim ring, and Michael Kors clutch.

Check out all the photos from the event in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
cindy crawford beauty awards 01
cindy crawford beauty awards 02
cindy crawford beauty awards 03
cindy crawford beauty awards 04
cindy crawford beauty awards 05
cindy crawford beauty awards 06
cindy crawford beauty awards 07
cindy crawford beauty awards 08
cindy crawford beauty awards 09
cindy crawford beauty awards 10
cindy crawford beauty awards 11
cindy crawford beauty awards 12
cindy crawford beauty awards 13
cindy crawford beauty awards 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cindy Crawford, James Maslow, Meagan Good, Tara Reid

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is applying to be a US citizen - TMZ
  • Josie Totah just shared her first pic since coming out as transgender - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian totally embarrassed Kim with a flash mob - TooFab
  • Donald Glover is firing back at his old record label - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Noah Centineo is opening up about his friendship with Lana Condor - Just Jared Jr
  • Keyne

    Caitlyn Jenner’s twin.