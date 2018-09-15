Cindy Crawford Honored at Daytime Hollywood Beauty Awards
Cindy Crawford is honored on stage at the 2018 Daytime Hollywood Beauty Awards at Avalon on Friday (September 14) in Los Angeles.
The 52-year-old supermodel was recognized with the Brand of the Year award for her company Meaningful Beauty.
Also seen at the event were Tara Reid, James Maslow, and Meagan Good.
FYI: Meagan is wearing a Naked Wardrobe dress, Chloe Goslin shoes, Melinda Maria jewels earrings with a Kat Kim ring, and Michael Kors clutch.
