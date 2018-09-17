Beyonce to Perform at City of Hope Gala in Los Angeles

Beyonce has added an exciting event to her schedule for next month!

The 37-year-old entertainer will perform at the 2018 City of Hope Gala on October 11 in Los Angeles, marking her first solo performance after this summer’s On the Run II Stadium Tour.

Bey‘s husband Jay-Z will also be attending the event to help honor Warner/Chappell Music’s Chairman and CEO, Jon Platt, with the prestigious Spirit of Life Award.

“I am happy to be in a room that celebrates Jon and the important work he does behind the scenes,” Beyonce said in a statement. “City of Hope has done much needed research and has provided quality care for patients for over a hundred years. I am honored to be a part of an event that represents an organization that works so tirelessly caring for others first and foremost.”

Platt has worked with Beyonce since 2005. City of Hope is a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening disease.

Pharrell Williams will be hosting the event and Jay will present the award to Platt.

Fans are able to purchase some of the limited tickets available for the gala!