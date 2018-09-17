Claire Foy Dedicates Outstanding Lead Actress Win to New Cast of 'The Crown' at Emmys 2018 (VIDEO)

The Queen is a winner!

Claire Foy wins the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role on The Crown at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Claire Foy

In her speech, the 34-year-old actress thanked her co-star Matt Smith, while dedicating the award to the new cast members of the next season of The Crown – who will take over the roles of the British royal family.

“I was given a role I never thought I would ever get the chance to play,” Claire said. “The show goes on, which makes me so, so proud. I dedicate this to the next cast, the next generation.”

Claire will be handing over her role of Queen Elizabeth II to Olivia Colman for season three.

Watch Claire‘s acceptance speech below!