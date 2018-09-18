Katie Holmes Arrives in Georgia Where Jamie Foxx is Filming 'Just Mercy'

Katie Holmes deboards her private plane on Sunday (September 16) in Atlanta.

The 39-year-old Ray Donovan actress was allegedly going to meet up with her long-rumored boyfriend Jamie Foxx.

The 50-year-old Django Unchained actor and his co-star Michael B. Jordan were spotted filming their upcoming movie Just Mercy the day before in Douglasville, Ga.

Katie looked stylish in a pink sweater, blue jeans, black loafers, and sunglasses as she exited the plane.

She was recently in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week events.

ICYMI, Katie‘s rep has spoken out to deny rumors of a breakup between Katie and Jamie, although the two stars have never spoken publicly about their relationship.