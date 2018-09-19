David Spade Decodes Hollywood Lingo to Vicki Barbolak on 'America's Got Talent' 2018 Finale - Watch!

David Spade is explaining some things to Vicki Barbolak!

The 54-year-old actor and comedian and the America’s Got Talent hopeful teamed up onstage at the AGT finale on Wednesday night (September 19) in Los Angeles.

The show also featured performances from KISS, The Struts and Bebe Rexha. See who else performed!

Ten finalists are battling it out for the crown on the final episode of AGT. Meet all the contestants!

Watch Vicki and David‘s comedy bit below!