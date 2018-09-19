Top Stories
Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2018? Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2018? Winner Revealed!

Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose &amp; What Happened That Day

Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose & What Happened That Day

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Wed, 19 September 2018 at 9:38 pm

David Spade Decodes Hollywood Lingo to Vicki Barbolak on 'America's Got Talent' 2018 Finale - Watch!

David Spade Decodes Hollywood Lingo to Vicki Barbolak on 'America's Got Talent' 2018 Finale - Watch!

David Spade is explaining some things to Vicki Barbolak!

The 54-year-old actor and comedian and the America’s Got Talent hopeful teamed up onstage at the AGT finale on Wednesday night (September 19) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of David Spade

The show also featured performances from KISS, The Struts and Bebe Rexha. See who else performed!

Ten finalists are battling it out for the crown on the final episode of AGT. Meet all the contestants!

Watch Vicki and David‘s comedy bit below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, David Spade, Vicki Barbolak

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tiger Woods is off probation from his 2017 DUI - TMZ
  • This Stranger Things star reveals he still goes to summer camp - Just Jared Jr
  • Stormy Daniels compared President Trump's genitals to a video game character - TooFab
  • Scarlett Johansson supported boyfriend Colin Jost on his big night - Lainey Gossip
  • See the stunning photos of Joey King getting ready for the 2018 Emmys - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian is still single - Gossip Cop