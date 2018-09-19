Glennis Grace & Bebe Rexha Perform on 'America's Got Talent' 2018 Finale - Watch!

Glennis Grace and Bebe Rexha are teaming up!

The America’s Got Talent hopeful and the pop superstar joined together onstage during the AGT finale on Wednesday night (September 19) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bebe Rexha

During the performance, Bebe performed her hit single “I’m A Mess,” which turned into a performance of her smash Florida Georgia Line collaboration “Meant To Be.”

Ten finalists are battling it out for the crown on the final episode of AGT. Meet all the contestants!

Watch the performance of “I’m a Mess” and “Meant To Be” below!