Wed, 19 September 2018 at 9:17 am

Johnny Galecki, 43, Is Dating Alaina Meyer, 21 - See the Photos!

Johnny Galecki, 43, Is Dating Alaina Meyer, 21 - See the Photos!

Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki, 43, has a brand new girlfriend and they were photographed together for the first time over the weekend!

The actor is dating Alaina Meyer, 21, and they were photographed going to a pre-Emmys party in Los Angeles together.

He also posted a photo from the night to his Instagram account of him and Alaina, writing, “Last night was wonderful. Thank you.”

They’ve both made their relationship Instagram official in the past two months, thought it’s unclear when they started dating. It also looks like they have tattooed each others’ initials on their arms!
Just Jared on Facebook
johnny galecki new girlfriend 01
johnny galecki new girlfriend 02
johnny galecki new girlfriend 03
johnny galecki new girlfriend 04
johnny galecki new girlfriend 05

Credit: gotpap/Bauergriffin.com
Posted to: Alaina Meyer, Johnny Galecki

