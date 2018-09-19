Top Stories
Wed, 19 September 2018 at 6:02 pm

Mariah Carey Greets Fans After a Night Out at Mr. Chow!

Mariah Carey Greets Fans After a Night Out at Mr. Chow!

Mariah Carey is feeling festive with her Lambily by her side!

The “GTFO” music icon was spotted signing autographs and greeting fans outside Mr. Chow on Tuesday night (September 18) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey

Mariah looked like she was in a great mood while greeting fans. She stepped out in a fitted pair of trousers and a low cut black top for the evening.

She recently revealed exciting news about her music: she’ll be releasing a studio album later this year!
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Mariah Carey

