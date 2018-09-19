Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2018? Winner Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know the winner of America’s Got Talent season 13!

The results are in, and we now know who won the latest season of America’s Got Talent!

Ten talented acts performed their way through the final round, and the top five acts were revealed during the results show. We then learned which place each of them ranked before the winner was finally announced.

The winner won the grand prize of $1 million and the chance to headline the America’s Got Talent live show this November in Las Vegas.

First place: Shin Lim

Second place: Zurcaroh

Third place: Brian King Joseph

Fourth place: Samuel J. Comroe

Fifth place: Michael Ketterer