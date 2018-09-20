Heidi Klum Shuts Down Tom Kaulitz Engagement Rumors!

Top Stories
Joe Alwyn Comments on Taylor Swift Relationship for First Time

Thu, 20 September 2018 at 11:22 am

Heidi Klum strikes a pose on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre following the Live Finale Results show of America’s Got Talent season 13 on Wednesday evening (September 19) in Hollywood.

The supermodel was joined by her fellow judges Mel B, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, as well as host Tyra Banks.

The evening before, Heidi addressed if she was engaged to her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz after she was seen rocking a huge diamond ring on her left finger at the Emmy Awards on Monday.

“I don’t know why everyone keeps saying that. Everyone is asking me,” Heidi told People. “When you do what I do, you wear a lot of fashion. A lot of jewelry. I always look for something that goes with the outfit. So, I wear big rings.”

“He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,” Heidi continued. “He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.”
