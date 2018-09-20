Top Stories
Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2018? Winner Revealed!

Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose &amp; What Happened That Day

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Thu, 20 September 2018 at 1:10 am

Peter Dinklage Reveals 'Game of Thrones' Cast Pranks - Watch!

Peter Dinklage Reveals 'Game of Thrones' Cast Pranks - Watch!

Peter Dinklage is opening up about what it’s like behind-the-scenes on Game of Thrones!

The 49-year-old Game of Thrones actor made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (September 19).

During his appearance, Peter talked about the pranks that the cast and crew of Game of Thrones play on each other, and he reveals that he messes with them by pretending to be dead.

Game of Thrones returns for its final season in 2019.

Watch Peter explain their pranks below!
Photos: ABC
