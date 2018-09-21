Leighton Meester Explains Why She Doesn't Want to Go Back to 'Gossip Girl' Years

Top Stories
Fri, 21 September 2018 at 8:00 am

Leighton Meester looks gorgeous on the cover of PorderEdit‘s latest issue.

Here is what the 32-year-old Single Parents actress had to share with the mag:

On whether acting as a child was a passion or necessity for her family: “I never really wanted to stop. That being said, if I’d wanted to, could I have? I don’t know. I couldn’t really answer that question. I don’t know, and maybe because of that, I didn’t.”

On why the world is still obsessed with Gossip Girl but why she has evolved past Blair Waldorf: “It was a very special time…that was filled with challenges that have nothing to do with [Gossip Girl] and also sometimes things that did have something to do with it. But I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It’s sort of a time capsule. A lot of the questions that come from it are: ‘Do you miss it?’ ‘Did you love what you wore?’ And I understand that, but – and I say this with nothing but love – it is like saying, ‘High school was an amazing time for you, do you wish you could go back?’ And the truth is, it was so special and such a unique, amazing experience, but no, I wouldn’t wanna go back to it, I was a kid!”

On seeing a change in the roles she is offered since becoming a mother: “I do notice now a lot of roles that don’t really come my way, like the sexy ingénue. We need women who are more fully fleshed out on television and in film at every age, including young women who aren’t just there to be the love interest and the date.”

On finding her soulmate Adam Brody: “I wouldn’t change anything [in the past] because I’m happy where I am now. And I think that that’s one of the many wonderful parts of not only having a child and meeting your soulmate, but also I feel really lucky career-wise, really in a place that I want to be.”

For more from Leighton, visit Net-A-Porter.com!
Photos: Matthew Sprout for PorterEdit
Posted to: Leighton Meester, Magazine

