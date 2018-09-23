Top Stories
Sun, 23 September 2018 at 12:20 am

Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox Meet Up for Dinner in Santa Monica!

Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox Meet Up for Dinner in Santa Monica!

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston make their way out of the back exit after dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant on Friday night (September 23) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The actresses and longtime friends kept things casual as they meet up for a bite to eat before heading home for the night.

Jen‘s ex-husband Justin Theroux recently opened up about their split for the first time after they announced their breakup seven months ago.

You can read more from Justin‘s interview here.
Photos: Backgrid USA
