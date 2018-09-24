Top Stories
Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Catch Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert

People’s Choice Awards Nominations 2018 - Finalist Nominees Revealed!

Millie Bobby Brown Performs Cardi B's 'Girls Like You' Verse at Maroon 5 Concert in Nashville – Watch!

Mon, 24 September 2018 at 11:21 am

Celine Dion Announces End of Las Vegas Residency

Celine Dion has confirmed that her Las Vegas residency is coming to an end.

“I definitely have mixed emotions about this final run. Las Vegas has become my home and performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been a big part of my life for the past two decades. It’s been an amazing experience and I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see us throughout the years. Every show we do at the Colosseum throughout this fall, and right up until the final one, will feel very special,” the 50-year-old legendary singer said in a statement.

Her final performance will be on June 8, 2019, and the new run of shows will kick off on October 30, 2018. Celine first began performing in Vegas in 2011.

The general public can buy tickets for her final run of shows on Friday, September 28 at 10 a.m. PT.

    who’s taking her place?