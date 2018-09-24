Jamie Dornan Attends the Ryder Cup Dinner in Paris

Jamie Dornan gives a sweet smile while attending the Ryder Cup Dinner on Monday (September 24) at Fouquet’s Barriere in Paris, France.

The 36-year-old actor is in town for the Ryder Cup golf tournament. He is a huge fan of golfing and is often spotted on the golf course as well.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Dornan

The celebrity match for the Ryder Cup will be taking place on Tuesday and we hope to see Jamie playing!

Jamie recently shaved of the bushy beard he’s been sporting all summer long.