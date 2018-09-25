'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

The Downton Abbey film has started filming and we have the first batch of photos from the set!

The cast – including returning stars Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, and Laura Carmichael, as well as newcomer Imelda Staunton – were seen on Tuesday (September 25) in Bath, England.

They were in their period-piece attire to film a new scene for the movie.

If you don’t know, Maggie and Imelda previously starred in the Harry Potter films together with Maggie as Professor McGonagall and Imelda as Dolores Umbridge.

The movie will be released on September 20, 2019 and the plot is not yet known. Stay tuned as more information is revealed!

Check out tons of photos from the Downton Abbey set…