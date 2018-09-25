Mamma Mia's Jeremy Irvine Flaunts PDA with Girlfriend Jodie Spencer in Italy

Top Stories
Tue, 25 September 2018 at 6:18 pm

Jeremy Irvine goes shopping with his girlfriend Jodie Spencer on Monday afternoon (September 24) in Florence, Italy.

The 28-year-old actor was seen sharing a steamy kiss with Jodie while perusing the shops in town. Later in the day, Jeremy changed into a more comfy outfit to catch a flight out of Italy.

Jeremy and Jodie attended some events during Milan Fashion Week this past weekend. They were also seen showing off their beach bodies in Italy over the summer!

Jeremy was on the big screen this summer as Young Sam in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. He also was seen in the movies War Horse, Now Is Good, and Stonewall.
Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Jeremy Irvine, Jodie Spencer

