Pete Davidson Slams Chevy Chase Over His 'SNL' Shade

Pete Davidson responded to Chevy Chase‘s Saturday Night Live diss while making a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

“He’s a f— d—bag. F— Chevy Chase. He’s just a genuinely bad, racist person and I don’t like him. He’s a putz,” Pete said on the show.

If you missed it, Chevy, a former SNL original cast member, gave an in depth interview where he slammed SNL today and also insulted some other cast members.

“It’s disrespectful to [creator] Lorne [Michaels], too, a guy who gave you a career,” Pete added. “No matter how big you get, you can’t forget what that guy did for you.”

Pete is currently a cast member on SNL.