Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Left a Suggestive Comment on Kanye West's Instagram Account!

Kim Kardashian Left a Suggestive Comment on Kanye West's Instagram Account!

Shia LaBeouf &amp; Mia Goth Split, Rumors Swirl That He's Dating FKA twigs

Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Split, Rumors Swirl That He's Dating FKA twigs

Michelle Dockery Begins Filming 'Downton Abbey' Movie - First Set Photos!

Michelle Dockery Begins Filming 'Downton Abbey' Movie - First Set Photos!

Wed, 26 September 2018 at 9:45 am

Pete Davidson Slams Chevy Chase Over His 'SNL' Shade

Pete Davidson Slams Chevy Chase Over His 'SNL' Shade

Pete Davidson responded to Chevy Chase‘s Saturday Night Live diss while making a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

“He’s a f— d—bag. F— Chevy Chase. He’s just a genuinely bad, racist person and I don’t like him. He’s a putz,” Pete said on the show.

If you missed it, Chevy, a former SNL original cast member, gave an in depth interview where he slammed SNL today and also insulted some other cast members.

“It’s disrespectful to [creator] Lorne [Michaels], too, a guy who gave you a career,” Pete added. “No matter how big you get, you can’t forget what that guy did for you.”

Pete is currently a cast member on SNL.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chevy Chase, Pete Davidson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Leah Jenner officially files for divorce from husband Brandon - TMZ
  • The stars of Riverdale are teasing season 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump is getting called out by one of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates - TooFab
  • The new trailer for the Transformers spin-off is out now - Lainey Gossip
  • Camila Cabello is hard at work on her second album - Just Jared Jr
  • This former Disney Channel star was reportedly considered for the American Idol reboot - Gossip Cop