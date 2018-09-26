Shia LaBeouf & FKA twigs Are All Smiles on Outing After His Split From Mia Goth

Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs are hanging out after his split from wife Mia Goth.

The 32-year-old actor and the 30-year-old singer/actress stepped out in workout clothes on Wednesday (September 26) in London, England. There are rumors that perhaps the pair are an item after news broke that Shia and Mia separated.

“Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private,” Shia‘s rep previously told Just Jared in a statement.

Shia and FKA twigs are co-starring in the movie Honey Boy, and they were pictured on set together over the summer.