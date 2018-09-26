Top Stories
Shia LaBeouf &amp; FKA twigs Are All Smiles on Outing After His Split From Mia Goth

Shia LaBeouf & FKA twigs Are All Smiles on Outing After His Split From Mia Goth

Dakota Johnson Makes First Public Comment About Chris Martin Relationship!

Dakota Johnson Makes First Public Comment About Chris Martin Relationship!

Kim Kardashian Left a Suggestive Comment on Kanye West's Instagram Account!

Kim Kardashian Left a Suggestive Comment on Kanye West's Instagram Account!

Wed, 26 September 2018 at 12:44 pm

Shia LaBeouf & FKA twigs Are All Smiles on Outing After His Split From Mia Goth

Shia LaBeouf & FKA twigs Are All Smiles on Outing After His Split From Mia Goth

Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs are hanging out after his split from wife Mia Goth.

The 32-year-old actor and the 30-year-old singer/actress stepped out in workout clothes on Wednesday (September 26) in London, England. There are rumors that perhaps the pair are an item after news broke that Shia and Mia separated.

Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private,” Shia‘s rep previously told Just Jared in a statement.

Shia and FKA twigs are co-starring in the movie Honey Boy, and they were pictured on set together over the summer.
Just Jared on Facebook
shia labeouf fka twigs step out together 01.
shia labeouf fka twigs step out together 02
shia labeouf fka twigs step out together 03
shia labeouf fka twigs step out together 04
shia labeouf fka twigs step out together 05
shia labeouf fka twigs step out together 06

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: FKA Twigs, Shia LaBeouf

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Leah Jenner officially files for divorce from husband Brandon - TMZ
  • The stars of Riverdale are teasing season 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump is getting called out by one of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates - TooFab
  • The new trailer for the Transformers spin-off is out now - Lainey Gossip
  • Camila Cabello is hard at work on her second album - Just Jared Jr
  • This former Disney Channel star was reportedly considered for the American Idol reboot - Gossip Cop