Robert Pattinson Joins Mia Goth & 'High Life' Cast at San Sebastian Festival Photo Call!

Robert Pattinson keeps it cool and casual as he strikes a pose at the photo call for his latest film High Life held during the 2018 San Sebastian International Film Festival on Thursday (September 27) in San Sebastian, Spain.

The 32-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Mia Goth, Juliette Bonoche and Agata Buzek, as well as their baby co-star Scarlett Lindsey who was carried by Robert himself.

The evening before, Robert was spotted arriving to his hotel from the airport ahead of his 2018 San Sebastian International Film Festival festivities.

This is Mia‘s first appearance since it was revealed that she split from Shia LaBeouf after reportedly getting married back in October of 2016 in Las Vegas.