Thu, 27 September 2018 at 9:08 am

Robert Pattinson Joins Mia Goth & 'High Life' Cast at San Sebastian Festival Photo Call!

Robert Pattinson Joins Mia Goth & 'High Life' Cast at San Sebastian Festival Photo Call!

Robert Pattinson keeps it cool and casual as he strikes a pose at the photo call for his latest film High Life held during the 2018 San Sebastian International Film Festival on Thursday (September 27) in San Sebastian, Spain.

The 32-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Mia Goth, Juliette Bonoche and Agata Buzek, as well as their baby co-star Scarlett Lindsey who was carried by Robert himself.

The evening before, Robert was spotted arriving to his hotel from the airport ahead of his 2018 San Sebastian International Film Festival festivities.

This is Mia‘s first appearance since it was revealed that she split from Shia LaBeouf after reportedly getting married back in October of 2016 in Las Vegas.
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 01
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 02
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 03
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 04
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 05
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 06
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 07
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 08
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 09
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 10
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 11
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 12
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 13
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 14
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 15
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 16
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 17
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 18
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 19
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 20
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 21
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 22
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 23
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 24
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 25
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 26
robert pattinson joins mia goth high life cast at san sebastian festival 27

Credit: Carlos Alvarez, Clemens Niehaus / Future Image; Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Agata Buzek, Juliette Bonoche, Mia Goth, Robert Pattinson

