Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Couple Up for Parisian Date Night!

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander keep close while arriving at Cibus restaurant on Monday night (October 1) in Paris, France.

The married couple is likely in town for fashion week and they made a rare appearance together for a date night at the Italian restaurant.

It has been a while since we saw Michael and Alicia together. They were spotted sharing PDA on a vacation in Mexico back in April and they also attended the premiere of her movie Tomb Raider in March.