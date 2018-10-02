Bella Thorne Is Boho Chic Beautiful While Heading Out in West Hollywood!

Top Stories
Tue, 02 October 2018 at 12:07 pm

Bella Thorne is looking beautiful with her boho chic style!

The 20-year-old actress and singer was seen leaving the W Hotel on Monday (October 1) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Thorne

Bella looked pretty with a ruffled pink romper and a floral print headband as she made her way out for the day.

Bella recently posed for a Diesel campaign: “Hate comments are music to @bellathorne’s ears. The more hate you wear, the less you care. #DieselHateCouture,” the company tweeted.

Bella attended Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights last month with boyfriend Mod Sun in Universal City, Calif.
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Bella Thorne

