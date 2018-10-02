Elizabeth Hurley Dons Three Pink Looks For Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

Elizabeth Hurley is kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

The 53-year-old actress stepped out looking pretty in pink on Monday (October 1) in New York City.

Elizabeth started the day with a trip to Access Hollywood before heading to the Empire State Building.

While stopping by the iconic building, Elizabeth helped light it up in pink.

“Lighting the Empire State Building pink for @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign. Every 19 seconds a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. We are committed to living in a Breast Cancer free world and fundraise tirelessly to achieve our goal,” Elizabeth wrote on her Instagram.

Elizabeth finished the day at Estée Lauder‘s Breast Cancer Campaign event held at Bar SixtyFive.

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing a Michael Kors dress at the Empire State Building.