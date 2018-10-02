Top Stories
Jessica Biel Leaves a Suggestive Comment on Justin Timberlake's Instagram!

Jessica Biel Leaves a Suggestive Comment on Justin Timberlake's Instagram!

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Release Date for Kanye West's 'Yandhi'

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Release Date for Kanye West's 'Yandhi'

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 12:17 am

Elizabeth Hurley Dons Three Pink Looks For Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

Elizabeth Hurley Dons Three Pink Looks For Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

Elizabeth Hurley is kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

The 53-year-old actress stepped out looking pretty in pink on Monday (October 1) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth started the day with a trip to Access Hollywood before heading to the Empire State Building.

While stopping by the iconic building, Elizabeth helped light it up in pink.

“Lighting the Empire State Building pink for @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign. Every 19 seconds a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. We are committed to living in a Breast Cancer free world and fundraise tirelessly to achieve our goal,” Elizabeth wrote on her Instagram.

Elizabeth finished the day at Estée Lauder‘s Breast Cancer Campaign event held at Bar SixtyFive.

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing a Michael Kors dress at the Empire State Building.
Just Jared on Facebook
elizabeth hurley breast cancer awarness events 01
elizabeth hurley breast cancer awarness events 02
elizabeth hurley breast cancer awarness events 03
elizabeth hurley breast cancer awarness events 04
elizabeth hurley breast cancer awarness events 05
elizabeth hurley breast cancer awarness events 06
elizabeth hurley breast cancer awarness events 07
elizabeth hurley breast cancer awarness events 08
elizabeth hurley breast cancer awarness events 09
elizabeth hurley breast cancer awarness events 10
elizabeth hurley breast cancer awarness events 11
elizabeth hurley breast cancer awarness events 12

Photos: Backgrid, Getty
Posted to: Elizabeth Hurley

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop