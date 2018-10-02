Kate Mara, Julia Garner & Juliette Lewis Sit Front Row at Miu Miu's Paris Fashion Week Show!

Kate Mara, Julia Garner and Juliette Lewis strike a pose while attending the Miu Miu show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on Tuesday (October 2) in Paris, France.

The three ladies were joined by Poppy Delevingne, Olivia Palermo, Alexa Chung, Larsen Thompson, Aymeline Valade, Stacy Martin, Dree Hemingway and Raffey Cassidy as they all sat in the front row of the presentation.

“Clearly not having any fun at the @miumiu show with these awesome ladies @dreelouisehemingway @katemara @poppydelevingne @alexachung,” Juliette captioned with her Instagram post.