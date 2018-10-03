Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Fan Bingbing Releases Apology Statement, Breaks Silence on Tax Evasion Case

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

What's the Status of Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship with Sophia Hutchins?

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 11:50 am

Camila Cabello & Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Spend the Day With Her Mom!

Camila Cabello and boyfriend Matthew Hussey are still going strong!

The 21-year-old entertainer and 31-year-old dating coach were spotted taking a stroll on Tuesday afternoon (October 2) in Venice Beach, Calif.

Camila, who looked cute in a camouflage top and track pants, and her beau were also joined by her mom Sinuhe.

Camila and Matthew were first spotted on a date together in February and have since spent time together around the world!

It was also just announced that Camila will be taking the stage at the upcoming American Music Awards!

Camila is up for five awards this year, including New Artist of the Year and Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock.

The AMAs air on Tuesday, October 9th at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
