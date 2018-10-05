Top Stories
Brad Pitt &amp; Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

Brad Pitt & Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Jail

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Jail

Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Kim Kardashian Bares It All in a Skimpy Chanel Bikini!

Kim Kardashian Bares It All in a Skimpy Chanel Bikini!

Fri, 05 October 2018 at 2:42 pm

Gabrielle Union Launches a New Collection with New York & Company!

Gabrielle Union Launches a New Collection with New York & Company!

Gabrielle Union has released a new fashion collection with New York & Company!

The actress and entrepreneur teamed up with some of her celeb friends for the campaign photos. She’s pictured alongside her Breaking In on-screen daughter Ajiona Alexus, Being Mary Jane co-stars Raven Goodwin and Valarie Pettiford, and Marlon‘s Essence Atkins.

This latest collection includes a lot of denim with two types of jeans, a duster, a palazzo, a crop jacket, a chambray blouse, and of course a denim jumpsuit. All of the pieces are super versatile and can go from day-to-night or weekday-to-weekend.

Gabrielle made sure that the collection is for everyone by making the pieces affordable (everything is under $100, except for outerwear) and creating extended sizes so that anyone can wear the clothes. Shop the collection now!

“My new October collection is all about continuing my #AllTogetherNow message. Women supporting other women. Really focusing on sisterhood which is why I’m thrilled some of my best friends were able to be a part of this campaign with me. This collection is for every woman no matter your shape, size, or age, we got you! There’s something for everyone,” Gabrielle told us in a statement.

Gabrielle is currently in production on the upcoming TV series LA’s Finest with Jessica Alba.
Just Jared on Facebook
gabrielle union new york and company 01
gabrielle union new york and company 02.
gabrielle union new york and company 03
gabrielle union new york and company 04.
gabrielle union new york and company 05
gabrielle union new york and company 06
gabrielle union new york and company 07
gabrielle union new york and company 08
gabrielle union new york and company 09
gabrielle union new york and company 10
gabrielle union new york and company 11
gabrielle union new york and company 12
gabrielle union new york and company 13
gabrielle union new york and company 14
gabrielle union new york and company 15
gabrielle union new york and company 16
gabrielle union new york and company 17
gabrielle union new york and company 18
gabrielle union new york and company 19
gabrielle union new york and company 20
gabrielle union new york and company 21
gabrielle union new york and company 22
gabrielle union new york and company 23
gabrielle union new york and company 24
gabrielle union new york and company 25
gabrielle union new york and company 26
gabrielle union new york and company 27
gabrielle union new york and company 28
gabrielle union new york and company 29
gabrielle union new york and company 30

Photos: New York and Company
Posted to: Gabrielle Union

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Conor McGregor is in for a major payday for his UFC upcoming fight - TMZ
  • A couple of characters are getting tattoos on the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West wants people to leave Elon Musk alone - TooFab
  • Mischa Barton steps out after The Hills casting news - Lainey Gossip
  • Get the scoop on Thomas Doherty's new role - Just Jared Jr
  • Brad Pitt is still single - Gossip Cop