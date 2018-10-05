Gabrielle Union Launches a New Collection with New York & Company!

Gabrielle Union has released a new fashion collection with New York & Company!

The actress and entrepreneur teamed up with some of her celeb friends for the campaign photos. She’s pictured alongside her Breaking In on-screen daughter Ajiona Alexus, Being Mary Jane co-stars Raven Goodwin and Valarie Pettiford, and Marlon‘s Essence Atkins.

This latest collection includes a lot of denim with two types of jeans, a duster, a palazzo, a crop jacket, a chambray blouse, and of course a denim jumpsuit. All of the pieces are super versatile and can go from day-to-night or weekday-to-weekend.

Gabrielle made sure that the collection is for everyone by making the pieces affordable (everything is under $100, except for outerwear) and creating extended sizes so that anyone can wear the clothes. Shop the collection now!

“My new October collection is all about continuing my #AllTogetherNow message. Women supporting other women. Really focusing on sisterhood which is why I’m thrilled some of my best friends were able to be a part of this campaign with me. This collection is for every woman no matter your shape, size, or age, we got you! There’s something for everyone,” Gabrielle told us in a statement.

Gabrielle is currently in production on the upcoming TV series LA’s Finest with Jessica Alba.