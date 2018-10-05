Zac Brown & Wife Shelly Announce Separation After 12 Years of Marriage

Zac Brown and his wife Shelly are separating after twelve years of marriage.

The couple confirmed the news on Friday (October 5) in a joint statement to People.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zac Brown

“We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions. It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple. We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there. This was a difficult decision, but we’ve done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture — love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with.”

“Family comes in all different forms. We would like to ask that rather than commenting or spending any energy towards this, that you take this moment to send love to your family, in honor of ours,” they wrote.

The couple wed in 2006, and have five children together: son Alexander, 4, and daughters Joni, 7, Georgia, 8, Lucy, 10, and Justice, 11.