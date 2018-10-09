Ciara & Missy Elliott Perform at American Music Awards 2018 - Watch!

Ciara and Missy Elliott leveled up on the stage at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The two performed a high energy medley of “Level Up” and “Dose.”

“Selfies With My Sis Miss. @MissyMisDemeanorElliot @AMAs Rehearsals Special Moments #LevelUp #Dose,” Ciara wrote on her Instagram prior to the performance.

“Big up @dapperdanharlem for coming through with the custom @gucci /dapper outfit the only 1 made🔥🔥🙌🏾 you did that!! & my sista @juneambrose who always keep me laced up & I admire her creative mind & risky fearless styling🙌🏾 she push me to keep going! & my fam @tastefullynasty who be snapping with the stones🔥& deedee y’all came through for me🙌🏾 and lastly @ciara I ❤️ u sis and I am so humbly grateful for you having me rock out to level up wit ya🙌🏾🙏🏾 @amas I’m am truly humbled for the love and i never take it for granted!🤗❤️,” Missy wrote backstage.

Watch their performance of “Level Up” and “Dose” below!