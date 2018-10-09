Top Stories
2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 11:33 pm

Ciara & Missy Elliott Perform at American Music Awards 2018 - Watch!

Ciara & Missy Elliott Perform at American Music Awards 2018 - Watch!

Ciara and Missy Elliott leveled up on the stage at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ciara

The two performed a high energy medley of “Level Up” and “Dose.”

“Selfies With My Sis Miss. @MissyMisDemeanorElliot @AMAs Rehearsals Special Moments #LevelUp #Dose,” Ciara wrote on her Instagram prior to the performance.

“Big up @dapperdanharlem for coming through with the custom @gucci /dapper outfit the only 1 made🔥🔥🙌🏾 you did that!! & my sista @juneambrose who always keep me laced up & I admire her creative mind & risky fearless styling🙌🏾 she push me to keep going! & my fam @tastefullynasty who be snapping with the stones🔥& deedee y’all came through for me🙌🏾 and lastly @ciara I ❤️ u sis and I am so humbly grateful for you having me rock out to level up wit ya🙌🏾🙏🏾 @amas I’m am truly humbled for the love and i never take it for granted!🤗❤️,” Missy wrote backstage.

Watch their performance of “Level Up” and “Dose” below!
Just Jared on Facebook
ciara missy elliott american music awards 2018 01
ciara missy elliott american music awards 2018 02
ciara missy elliott american music awards 2018 03
ciara missy elliott american music awards 2018 04
ciara missy elliott american music awards 2018 05
ciara missy elliott american music awards 2018 06
ciara missy elliott american music awards 2018 07
ciara missy elliott american music awards 2018 08
ciara missy elliott american music awards 2018 09
ciara missy elliott american music awards 2018 10
ciara missy elliott american music awards 2018 11

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, Ciara, Missy Elliott

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump says he likes Taylor Swift less after her political post - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid got birthday wishes from boyfriend The Weeknd - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner said yes to everything on The Ellen Show - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Troian Bellisario welcomes baby girl with husband Patrick J. Adams - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx moving into a $56 Million NYC penthouse? - Gossip Cop