Tue, 09 October 2018 at 9:17 pm
DJ Snake Drops 'Taki Taki' Video Starring Selena Gomez, Cardi B, & Ozuna!
Cardi B dances with Selena Gomez in DJ Snake‘s brand new video for “Taki Taki”.
Also featuring Ozuna, the new visual sees the foursome in the middle of the jungle, serving up a sacrifice to a god.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez
“Taki Taki” actually peaked as the #2 song in the world on iTunes, and reached #1 on iTunes in 25 countries, and also peaked as the #1 trending video on YouTube in the U.S.
The track is bilingual and you can grab it on iTunes and stream it on Spotify.
Check out the music video below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Cardi B, DJ Snake, Music Video, Ozuna, Selena Gomez
Sponsored Links by ZergNet