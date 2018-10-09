DJ Snake Drops 'Taki Taki' Video Starring Selena Gomez, Cardi B, & Ozuna!

Cardi B dances with Selena Gomez in DJ Snake‘s brand new video for “Taki Taki”.

Also featuring Ozuna, the new visual sees the foursome in the middle of the jungle, serving up a sacrifice to a god.

“Taki Taki” actually peaked as the #2 song in the world on iTunes, and reached #1 on iTunes in 25 countries, and also peaked as the #1 trending video on YouTube in the U.S.

The track is bilingual and you can grab it on iTunes and stream it on Spotify.

Check out the music video below!