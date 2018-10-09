Top Stories
Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Behati Prinsloo Makes a Big Announcement About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Behati Prinsloo Makes a Big Announcement About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 3:15 pm

Kristen Stewart, Noah Centineo & Co-Stars Begin Filming 'Charlie's Angels' - First Set Photos!

Kristen Stewart, Noah Centineo & Co-Stars Begin Filming 'Charlie's Angels' - First Set Photos!

The Charlie’s Angels reboot has started filming!

The cast – including Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, Naomi Scott, and Noah Centineo – were seen hanging out waiting to film on location last week in Hamburg, Germany.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart

That same day, Ella was seen filming a scene where she had her body through a car’s sunroof and she was aiming and shooting a gun.

The film is currently set for release on September 27, 2019.

Check out all the photos from the set of Charlie’s Angels…
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 01
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 02
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 03
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 04
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 05
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 06
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 07
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 08
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 09
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 10
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 11
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 12
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 13
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 14
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 15
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 16
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 17
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 18
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 19
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 20
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 21
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 22
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 23
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 24
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 25
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 26
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 27
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 28
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 29
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 30
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 31
kristen stewart charlies angels filming 32

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Charlies Angels, Ella Balinska, Kristen Stewart, Movies, Naomi Scott, Noah Centineo

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump says he likes Taylor Swift less after her political post - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid got birthday wishes from boyfriend The Weeknd - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner said yes to everything on The Ellen Show - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Troian Bellisario welcomes baby girl with husband Patrick J. Adams - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx moving into a $56 Million NYC penthouse? - Gossip Cop
  • Pascal

    This will flop.

  • Biscoito18

    Just awful! She looks like a addict, just miserable.

  • Biscoito18

    Just awful! She looks like a addict, just miserable.