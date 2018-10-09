Kristen Stewart, Noah Centineo & Co-Stars Begin Filming 'Charlie's Angels' - First Set Photos!
The Charlie’s Angels reboot has started filming!
The cast – including Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, Naomi Scott, and Noah Centineo – were seen hanging out waiting to film on location last week in Hamburg, Germany.
That same day, Ella was seen filming a scene where she had her body through a car’s sunroof and she was aiming and shooting a gun.
The film is currently set for release on September 27, 2019.
