AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 1:09 am

There was a lot of fun fashion this year at the 2018 American Music Awards and we are recapping the best looks from the event!

Post Malone wore some of the best menswear looks we’ve seen a while and Taylor Swift turned heads with her disco ball inspired outfit on the red carpet.

Make sure to check out the dramatic dress that Mariah Carey wore while performing on stage during the show and the floral dress that Cardi B wore on the carpet.

If you missed it, here is the full list of winners from the AMAs!

Click through the slideshow for the best dressed looks from the AMAs…
Photos: Getty
