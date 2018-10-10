Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She Feels Connected with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra gave a bit of insight into her relationship with fiance Nick Jonas!

“I’m excited. It’s a very different feeling,” the 36-year-old actress told E! News of being engaged. “I never realized that having a boyfriend and having a fiancé are completely different. It just feels different. There’s gravitas. You feel like family, which is just so different.”

The publication also asked Priyanka about a comment Nick previously made, where he said, “The thing that really connected both of us was our love for family and faith and the importance of being connected to those.”

Priyanka responded by saying, “We have that in common very much. We’ve known each other for a couple of years but we dated for just a little while, but I think that’s the one thing we really connect on is our love for family and knowing faith is so important to us.”