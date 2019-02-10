Top Stories
Sun, 10 February 2019 at 10:35 pm

Lady Gaga Performs 'Shallow' Live at Grammys 2019 (Video)

Lady Gaga Performs 'Shallow' Live at Grammys 2019 (Video)

Lady Gaga rocks out in a bejeweled jumpsuit while performing her smash hit song “Shallow” at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old entertainer was joined on stage by the song’s co-writer Mark Ronson while performing live during the show.

This is the first time that Gaga has performed “Shallow” live on television and she will sing it with Bradley Cooper later this month at the Oscars, where its nominated for Best Original Song.

“Shallow” has already won two awards tonight – Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media. It still has a chance at winning Record of the Year.

Gaga also won the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for the live version of “Joanne.” Check out the full winners list now!

FYI: Gaga is wearing a Perry Meek outfit.

