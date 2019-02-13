Top Stories
Wed, 13 February 2019 at 2:56 pm

Eliza Coupe & Busy Philipps Talk Going Head-to-Head for Roles!

Eliza Coupe served as a guest on Busy Philipps‘ late night talk show Busy Tonight on Tuesday evening (February 12)!

The 37-year-old Future Man star and Busy, 39, reminisced about the days where they would audition for the same parts. “I think I was up for Deadpool for a minute,” Eliza added on a role she wanted but didn’t get.

“I screen tested for Bridesmaids, hahahaha. It’s fine,” Busy quipped.

Eliza also talked about taking break from social media and the reaction from her friends. “Something terrible must have happened that your account is gone,” Eliza joked. “That’s the protocol in an emergency room.”


Eliza Coupe & Busy Philipps Used to Go Head-to-Head for Roles | Busy Tonight

Eliza Coupe Describes Her Past Bathroom Attendant Gig | Busy Tonight

Let’s Make Kombucha With Eliza Coupe | Busy Tonight
Photos: Jordin Althaus / E!
