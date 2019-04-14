Lizzo Rocks Sparkling Bodysuit for Coachella 2019 Performance!

Lizzo is slaying the stage during her 2019 Coachella Music Festival performance on Sunday (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

The 30-year-old entertainer sparkled in a silver, bodysuit and coordinating cape during her set on Day Three.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lizzo

Earlier this weekend, Lizzo joined Janelle Monae on stage during her set.

Later this spring, Lizzo will be hitting the road for her Cuz I Love You Tour – you can check out tickets here.

25+ pictures inside of Lizzo on stage during her set…