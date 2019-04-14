Top Stories
Sun, 14 April 2019 at 11:19 pm

Lizzo Rocks Sparkling Bodysuit for Coachella 2019 Performance!

Lizzo Rocks Sparkling Bodysuit for Coachella 2019 Performance!

Lizzo is slaying the stage during her 2019 Coachella Music Festival performance on Sunday (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

The 30-year-old entertainer sparkled in a silver, bodysuit and coordinating cape during her set on Day Three.

Earlier this weekend, Lizzo joined Janelle Monae on stage during her set.

Later this spring, Lizzo will be hitting the road for her Cuz I Love You Tour – you can check out tickets here.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Coachella Music Festival, Coachella, Lizzo

