Marc Anthony Gets Honored at Hasty Pudding's Order Of The Golden Sphinx Gala

Marc Anthony just received the highest honor from the Hasty Pudding Institute Of 1770!

The 50-year-old musician stepped out for the Order Of The Golden Sphinx Gala on Monday night (April 15) at The Pierre, A Taj Hotel in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Marc Anthony

During the event, Marc was presented with the Order of the Golden Sphinx, which recognizes individuals in the entertainment industry for their extraordinary contributions to the performing arts.

The recipient represents the Institute’s mission to support and foster the performing arts within its membership at Harvard and the community at large.

“I am honored to receive the Order of the Golden Sphinx Award this year. Growing up in New York City, I benefited from performing arts programs in our community. The cultivation of new talent around the world is the future of generations everywhere,” Marc said in a statement.

Congratulations Marc!