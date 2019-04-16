Top Stories
Bella Thorne Splits from Boyfriend Mod Sun

Bella Thorne Splits from Boyfriend Mod Sun

Angelina Jolie Has Legally Changed Her Name

Angelina Jolie Has Legally Changed Her Name

Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Tue, 16 April 2019 at 2:13 am

Marc Anthony Gets Honored at Hasty Pudding's Order Of The Golden Sphinx Gala

Marc Anthony Gets Honored at Hasty Pudding's Order Of The Golden Sphinx Gala

Marc Anthony just received the highest honor from the Hasty Pudding Institute Of 1770!

The 50-year-old musician stepped out for the Order Of The Golden Sphinx Gala on Monday night (April 15) at The Pierre, A Taj Hotel in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Marc Anthony

During the event, Marc was presented with the Order of the Golden Sphinx, which recognizes individuals in the entertainment industry for their extraordinary contributions to the performing arts.

The recipient represents the Institute’s mission to support and foster the performing arts within its membership at Harvard and the community at large.

“I am honored to receive the Order of the Golden Sphinx Award this year. Growing up in New York City, I benefited from performing arts programs in our community. The cultivation of new talent around the world is the future of generations everywhere,” Marc said in a statement.

Congratulations Marc!
Just Jared on Facebook
marc anthony gets honored at order of golden sphinx gala 01
marc anthony gets honored at order of golden sphinx gala 02
marc anthony gets honored at order of golden sphinx gala 03
marc anthony gets honored at order of golden sphinx gala 04
marc anthony gets honored at order of golden sphinx gala 05
marc anthony gets honored at order of golden sphinx gala 06
marc anthony gets honored at order of golden sphinx gala 07
marc anthony gets honored at order of golden sphinx gala 08
marc anthony gets honored at order of golden sphinx gala 09
marc anthony gets honored at order of golden sphinx gala 10
marc anthony gets honored at order of golden sphinx gala 11
marc anthony gets honored at order of golden sphinx gala 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Marc Anthony

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have their eye on a new vacation house - TMZ
  • Looks like Eva Gutowski has a new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenni "JWoww" Farley has a new man in her life! - TooFab
  • Madonna is teasing her upcoming project - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Why wasn't Camila Cabello at Coachella? - Just Jared Jr