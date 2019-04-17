'Amazing Race' 2019 - These 11 Teams Will Compete in Season 31

Season 31 of The Amazing Race is set to debut tonight, and we’re giving you the chance to meet all the teams before the show airs.

This season marks the first-ever “reality showdown” season, which includes contestants from The Amazing Race, Survivor and Big Brother.

The 11 teams will compete on the 25,000+ mile journey around the world to be crowned winners of the $1 million prize. Phil Keoghan will return to host.

Season 31 of The Amazing Race premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Click through the slideshow to see which teams are competing on this season of The Amazing Race…