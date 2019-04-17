Beyonce Details 'Extremely Difficult' & 'Unexpected' Pregnancy with Her Twins

Beyonce is giving fans insight into her “extremely difficult pregnancy” with her twins Rumi and Sir in the brand new documentary Homecoming on Netflix.

The 37-year-old superstar developed preeclampsia, which causes high blood pressure and can result in serious pregnancy complications.

“My body went through more than I knew it could,” Beyonce explained.

“I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise,” she added. “In the womb, one of my babies’ hearts paused a few times so I had to get an emergency C-section.”

About getting back into shape after reaching 218 pounds when she gave birth in June 2017, Beyonce said, “It’s my first time home back home on the stage after giving birth; I’m creating my own homecoming, and it’s hard. There were days that I thought I’d never be the same. I’d never be the same physically, my strength and endurance would never be the same.”

Homecoming is now available to stream on Netflix. You can see photos from Beyonce‘s Coachella performance last year in the gallery.